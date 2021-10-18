Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Czech President Zeman unable to perform duties: official

By Deutsche Welle
2021/10/18 16:29

Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his official duties due to his health, the speaker of the Czech Senate said on Monday.

Zeman, who is 77 years old, has been in Prague's military hospital since October 10, and little about his health status has been revealed by authorities.

Speaker Milos Vystrcil said Zeman's prognosis is "very uncertain" and it's very unlikely that he will be able to return to work in the coming weeks.

The Czech leader's hospitalization could spark a political crisis, as the European country recently held legislative elections. It's up to the Czech president to ultimately appoint the next prime minister.

Zeman's office has declined to provide details on the president's condition or diagnosis.

What happens if Zeman remains incapacitated?

If the Czech president isn't able to perform his duties due to his illness or other reasons, his presidential powers are assumed by the current prime minister and the speakers of both houses of parliament.

The new speaker of the lower house would be the one with the power to select the country's next government and prime minister.

The new parliament is expected to meet on November 8 to elect the speaker and other officials.

jcg/wd (AP, Reuters)

Updated : 2021-10-19 01:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years