Monday At Lotto Arena Antwerp, Belgium Purse: €508,600 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Monday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Brandon Nakashima (2), United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, 6-2, 6-4.

Dennis Novak (7), Austria, def. Andreas Seppi (4), Italy, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Jenson Brooksby (1), United States, def. Norbert Gombos (8), Slovakia, 6-4, 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen (5), Switzerland, def. Roberto Carballes Baena (3), Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.