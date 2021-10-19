Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WIndies-England to meet in 5 T20s, 3 tests in expanded tour

By Associated Press
2021/10/19 00:17
FILE - In this file photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021, England's cricket coach Chris Silverwood, left, speaks his team captain England's Joe Root during a ...

FILE - In this file photo taken on Aug. 10, 2021, England's cricket coach Chris Silverwood, left, speaks his team captain England's Joe Root during a ...

LONDON (AP) — England's expanded tour of the West Indies at the start of next year will contain five Twenty20s and three test matches, the teams said on Monday.

The tour will be split, starting with the T20 series played across a nine-day period (Jan 22-30) that includes two straight weekends of back-to-back matches.

Following the West Indies’ white-ball tour of India in February, they will welcome England back to the region in March for a test series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy.

The tests will be played in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.

The tour has been expanded as a show of gratitude by England in return for the West Indies touring last summer during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-19 01:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Taiwanese work 4th most hours in the world
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years
Taiwan's great novelist Lee Chiao spied on by KMT for 14 years