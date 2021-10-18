Alexa
Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

By KAREL JANICEK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/18 23:57
In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at th...

PRAGUE (AP) — Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from the Prague military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the 77-year-old president is unable to work.

According to the letter signed by the hospital’s director, Miroslav Zavoral, Zeman is unable to perform “any working duties for health reasons” and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.” It said Zeman's return to his duties in the next several weeks is “very unlikely.”

Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government. Although the office is largely ceremonial, the Czech president is responsible for tapping a party leader to try to form a government after a parliamentary election.

If Zeman isn't able to act due to his illness or other reasons, the prime minister and the speakers of both houses of parliament will take over his presidential powers.

The new speaker of the lower house will select the premier if that happens. The new house will first meet on Nov. 8 to elect the speaker and other officials.

Vystrcil said the Senate representatives will meet the leaders of the parties elected to the lower house to discuss the temporary transfer of presidential powers.

Updated : 2021-10-19 01:02 GMT+08:00

