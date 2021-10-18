Alexa
Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 23:53
FILE - People line up at the Apollo Theater, the venue for the U2 SiriusXM concert in New York on June 11, 2018. BET announced that the 33rd annual So...

NEW YORK (AP) — The annual “Soul Train Awards” will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up.

The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

It is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train,” the television show that beamed the best of Black music and popular dance into American homes each week.

“The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the ‘Soul Train Awards,’ bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof,” said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo executive producer.

The Apollo Theater in Harlem is known for demanding audiences that expect the best out of performers. A long list of Black artists — both famous and unknown — have performed at the venue.

