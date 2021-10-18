Vunipolas among big names missing for England's rugby tests

LONDON (AP) — England will enter the November rugby internationals without four of its biggest names after an improvement in club form failed to earn Mako and Billy Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford recalls to the squad on Monday.

The four players were left out of Eddie Jones' extended training squad last month ahead of test matches against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, despite being mainstays for England since the Australian coach took charge after the 2015 World Cup.

The Vunipola brothers and George reacted to the snub by excelling in Saracens' forward pack in recent weeks, while Ford — England's long-time flyhalf — has been a key factor behind Leicester’s emergence as English Premiership leader after five rounds.

But they remain overlooked, while winger Jack Nowell and scrumhalf Dan Robson also have been jettisoned ahead of a campaign that opens against Tonga at Twickenham on Nov. 6.

“This is a young but very good and talented squad who have all earned their places," Jones said of his 34-man group. "It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked.

“There are a number of disappointed players who haven’t been selected, but they know what they need to do and no door is closed to any player.”

Marcus Smith is one of eight who made their debuts in the July victories over the USA and Canada to survive the cull from 45 to 34 players, with the talented flyhalf’s inclusion coming at Ford’s expense.

While Jones is looking to the future ahead of the 2023 World Cup, some developing prospects have been unable to force their way into contention.

They include Louis Lynagh, the son of Australia great Michael Lynagh, who has been removed after winning a place in the training group announced last month.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports