All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|20
|4
|6
|66
|59
|36
|Nashville
|11
|3
|15
|48
|46
|26
|Philadelphia
|12
|7
|10
|46
|40
|29
|Orlando City
|12
|8
|9
|45
|42
|41
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|9
|42
|39
|33
|D.C. United
|12
|12
|5
|41
|49
|41
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|8
|41
|42
|39
|New York City FC
|11
|11
|7
|40
|44
|33
|New York
|11
|11
|7
|40
|35
|30
|Columbus
|10
|12
|7
|37
|36
|39
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|15
|5
|32
|25
|47
|Chicago
|7
|16
|7
|28
|31
|48
|Toronto FC
|6
|16
|7
|25
|34
|56
|Cincinnati
|4
|17
|8
|20
|29
|55
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|17
|6
|6
|57
|49
|25
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|7
|7
|52
|52
|33
|Colorado
|14
|6
|9
|51
|42
|31
|Portland
|14
|11
|4
|46
|46
|46
|Real Salt Lake
|12
|11
|6
|42
|48
|45
|LA Galaxy
|12
|11
|6
|42
|41
|46
|Minnesota United
|11
|10
|8
|41
|32
|35
|Vancouver
|10
|9
|10
|40
|37
|39
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|12
|7
|37
|43
|42
|San Jose
|8
|12
|9
|33
|36
|47
|Houston
|6
|12
|12
|30
|35
|46
|FC Dallas
|6
|13
|10
|28
|39
|47
|Austin FC
|7
|18
|4
|25
|29
|45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Colorado 3, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 3, San Jose 1
Columbus 4, Miami 0
Chicago 2, New England 2, tie
Atlanta 2, Toronto FC 0
Nashville 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 1, Austin FC 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1
New York 1, New York City FC 0
Vancouver 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at New England, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.