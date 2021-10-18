All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.