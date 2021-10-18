SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Fayetteville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Huntsville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|Knoxville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Quad City
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|8
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|10
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vermilion County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Roanoke
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled