SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8
Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-19 00:23 GMT+08:00

