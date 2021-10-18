NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|172
|64
|New England
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|125
|127
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|67
|121
|Miami
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|99
|177
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|132
|130
|Indianapolis
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|139
|131
|Houston
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|92
|172
|Jacksonville
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|116
|172
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|170
|123
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|111
|Cleveland
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|156
|151
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|117
|132
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|148
|150
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|147
|144
|Denver
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|126
|110
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|185
|176
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|205
|146
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|137
|152
|Washington
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|136
|186
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|114
|177
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|195
|144
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|127
|91
|Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|143
|121
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|105
|148
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|144
|136
|Chicago
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|98
|124
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|147
|137
|Detroit
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|109
|172
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|194
|109
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|179
|127
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|117
|119
|Seattle
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|140
|149
___
Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22
Jacksonville 23, Miami 20, London, UK
Baltimore 34, L.A. Chargers 6
Cincinnati 34, Detroit 11
Green Bay 24, Chicago 14
Indianapolis 31, Houston 3
Kansas City 31, Washington 13
L.A. Rams 38, N.Y. Giants 11
Minnesota 34, Carolina 28, OT
Arizona 37, Cleveland 14
Dallas 35, New England 29, OT
Las Vegas 34, Denver 24
Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20, OT
Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco
Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.