All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Ottawa 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 1-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 0-0-1 1-1-0 0-1-0 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 0-0-0 0-2-1 0-1-0 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 0-0-0 1-1-1 0-1-0 Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 0-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-1 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.