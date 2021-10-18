|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|19
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|3
|0
|22
|6
|18
|Man City
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|3
|17
|Brighton
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|5
|15
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|12
|15
|Man United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|10
|14
|West Ham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|10
|14
|Everton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|13
|9
|14
|Brentford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Wolverhampton
|8
|4
|0
|4
|8
|8
|12
|Leicester
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|14
|11
|Aston Villa
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|12
|10
|Arsenal
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|10
|10
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|11
|7
|Southampton
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|10
|7
|Watford
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|15
|7
|Leeds
|8
|1
|3
|4
|7
|15
|6
|Burnley
|8
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|3
|Newcastle
|8
|0
|3
|5
|10
|19
|3
|Norwich
|8
|0
|2
|6
|2
|16
|2
___
Watford 0, Liverpool 5
Aston Villa 2, Wolverhampton 3
Leicester 4, Man United 2
Man City 2, Burnley 0
Norwich 0, Brighton 0
Southampton 1, Leeds 0
Brentford 0, Chelsea 1
Everton 0, West Ham 1
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 3
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|12
|8
|4
|0
|20
|8
|28
|West Brom
|12
|7
|4
|1
|21
|9
|25
|Fulham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|27
|14
|23
|Coventry
|12
|7
|2
|3
|18
|14
|23
|Stoke
|12
|6
|3
|3
|16
|13
|21
|Huddersfield
|12
|6
|2
|4
|18
|14
|20
|Reading
|12
|6
|1
|5
|18
|19
|19
|QPR
|12
|5
|3
|4
|23
|20
|18
|Blackburn
|12
|4
|5
|3
|21
|16
|17
|Luton Town
|12
|4
|5
|3
|20
|16
|17
|Bristol City
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|15
|16
|Middlesbrough
|12
|4
|3
|5
|13
|13
|15
|Sheffield United
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|17
|15
|Millwall
|12
|3
|6
|3
|11
|13
|15
|Blackpool
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|16
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|4
|2
|6
|16
|15
|14
|Swansea
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|14
|14
|Preston
|12
|2
|6
|4
|12
|15
|12
|Birmingham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|16
|12
|Cardiff
|12
|3
|2
|7
|12
|22
|11
|Hull
|12
|2
|3
|7
|8
|17
|9
|Barnsley
|12
|1
|5
|6
|7
|15
|8
|Peterborough
|12
|2
|2
|8
|12
|25
|8
|Derby
|12
|3
|6
|3
|7
|8
|3
___
West Brom 1, Birmingham 0
Fulham 4, QPR 1
Blackburn 2, Coventry 2
Bristol City 0, Bournemouth 2
Huddersfield 2, Hull 0
Middlesbrough 2, Peterborough 0
Millwall 0, Luton Town 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Blackpool 1
Preston 0, Derby 0
Reading 1, Barnsley 0
Sheffield United 2, Stoke 1
Swansea 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackpool, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|13
|7
|5
|1
|22
|12
|26
|Wycombe
|12
|8
|2
|2
|20
|12
|26
|Wigan
|11
|8
|1
|2
|21
|7
|25
|Sunderland
|11
|8
|1
|2
|20
|12
|25
|Rotherham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20
|10
|23
|Milton Keynes Dons
|12
|5
|4
|3
|21
|16
|19
|Sheffield Wednesday
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|11
|19
|Burton Albion
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|16
|19
|Oxford United
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|15
|18
|Bolton
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20
|20
|18
|Accrington Stanley
|12
|5
|1
|6
|14
|21
|16
|Portsmouth
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|14
|15
|Lincoln
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|16
|15
|Cheltenham
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|20
|15
|Ipswich
|12
|3
|5
|4
|23
|21
|14
|Morecambe
|12
|4
|2
|6
|22
|21
|14
|AFC Wimbledon
|12
|3
|5
|4
|19
|21
|14
|Cambridge United
|11
|3
|5
|3
|16
|18
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|11
|3
|4
|4
|20
|18
|13
|Gillingham
|13
|2
|5
|6
|12
|19
|11
|Shrewsbury
|13
|3
|2
|8
|10
|18
|11
|Charlton
|12
|2
|3
|7
|13
|20
|9
|Crewe
|12
|1
|5
|6
|9
|18
|8
|Doncaster
|11
|2
|1
|8
|6
|20
|7
___
Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Bolton 0, Wigan 4
Cambridge United 2, Ipswich 2
Cheltenham 1, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 0, Wycombe 2
Fleetwood Town 3, Crewe 0
Gillingham 1, Sunderland 2
Lincoln 2, Charlton 1
Oxford United 1, Plymouth 3
Rotherham 4, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Cambridge United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|10
|26
|Harrogate Town
|12
|6
|4
|2
|23
|14
|22
|Port Vale
|12
|6
|3
|3
|19
|13
|21
|Tranmere
|12
|6
|3
|3
|9
|4
|21
|Sutton United
|11
|6
|2
|3
|17
|11
|20
|Swindon
|12
|5
|5
|2
|16
|10
|20
|Leyton Orient
|12
|4
|6
|2
|19
|11
|18
|Northampton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|12
|11
|18
|Exeter
|12
|3
|8
|1
|18
|12
|17
|Bradford
|12
|4
|5
|3
|16
|13
|17
|Hartlepool
|12
|5
|2
|5
|11
|12
|17
|Crawley Town
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|16
|17
|Barrow
|12
|4
|4
|4
|16
|15
|16
|Newport County
|12
|4
|4
|4
|15
|15
|16
|Salford
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|12
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|19
|14
|Rochdale
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14
|16
|13
|Walsall
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|16
|13
|Colchester
|11
|3
|4
|4
|8
|11
|13
|Stevenage
|12
|3
|4
|5
|11
|18
|13
|Oldham
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|16
|11
|Mansfield Town
|12
|2
|4
|6
|10
|17
|10
|Carlisle
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|19
|10
|Scunthorpe
|12
|1
|4
|7
|7
|25
|7
___
Bradford 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Carlisle 0, Tranmere 1
Colchester 1, Harrogate Town 0
Crawley Town 0, Sutton United 1
Exeter 2, Newport County 2
Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0
Northampton 2, Mansfield Town 0
Oldham 3, Stevenage 0
Port Vale 3, Barrow 1
Scunthorpe 0, Forest Green 2
Swindon 2, Rochdale 2
Salford 2, Hartlepool 0
Barrow vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.