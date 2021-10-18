Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Artist recruits 200 for nude photo near Dead Sea in Israel

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 19:45
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as he uses a megaphone to direct an installation in the desert near the Dead Se...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...
EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as he uses a megaphone to direct an installation in the desert near the Dead Se...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

EDS NOTE: NUDITY - People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel, Su...

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of 200 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.

They posed Sunday for the American photographer Spencer Tunick, who has done similar installations in other exotic locales around the world, including French wine country, a Swiss glacier and a beach in South Africa. The shoot was promoted by Israel's Tourism Ministry.

“My visit to Israel was an experience for me and I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this,” Tunick said. He did an earlier installation at the Dead Sea in 2011.

The volunteers gathered in the early afternoon on Sunday. They disrobed and smeared their bodies with white paint in the desert outside the Israeli city of Arad. The shoot lasted around three hours, with the artist positioning the volunteers and the camera.

Organizers hope the installation will draw attention to the importance of preserving the Dead Sea. The salty body of water at the earth's lowest point has been steadily shrinking in recent decades as Israel and its neighbors have diverted upstream water sources for agriculture.

The Tourism Ministry said it hoped the artistic installation would draw visitors to the area. Israel has been largely closed off to foreign travelers since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but is gradually welcoming back vaccinated visitors as its caseload declines.

Updated : 2021-10-18 21:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande