Monday Tenerife, Spain Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TENERIFE, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Tenerife Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-1, 6-3.