Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner win Indian Wells title

Hsieh and Elise Mertens won their first doubles title at this year’s Wimbledon

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/18 20:43
Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens jump for joy after winning their second WTA doubles title on Saturday. (Twitter, BNP Paribas Open photo)

Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens jump for joy after winning their second WTA doubles title on Saturday. (Twitter, BNP Paribas Open photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated Veronika Kudermetova of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women’s doubles on Saturday (Oct. 16) to win the BNP Paribas Open doubles title at Indian Wells, California.

The win is Hsieh’s third doubles title at Indian Wells, with a different partner each time.

After an hour and 34 minutes of play, the No. 2 seeds prevailed to claim their second WTA doubles title and first WTA 1000 title. The team won their first doubles title at this year’s Wimbledon.

"We tried to play aggressive, Su-wei at the net, me from the back, so she can cross," Mertens said, in their champions press conference. "I think it all clicked a little bit better in the second set. So we are really, really happy with the win, and qualified for the (Akron WTA) Finals, so very happy for that too."

Hsieh and Mertens, both former Doubles World No.1 players, paired up for the first time during the summer and have established themselves as a formidable team on the WTA.


(YouTube, Unseen Tennis video)
WTA
Hsieh Su-wei
Elise Mertens
BNP Paribas Open
Indian Wells
WTA 1000

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Hsieh, Belgian partner reach US Open quarterfinals
Taiwan’s Hsieh, Belgian partner reach US Open quarterfinals
2021/09/07 19:35
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei to regain No. 1 spot in WTA doubles rankings
2021/09/03 16:33
Taiwan’s Hsieh and Belgian partner Mertens advance to quarterfinals at Wimbledon
Taiwan’s Hsieh and Belgian partner Mertens advance to quarterfinals at Wimbledon
2021/07/06 15:59
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
2020/09/21 10:46
Japanese tennis pro Nishikori Kei tests positive for COVID-19
Japanese tennis pro Nishikori Kei tests positive for COVID-19
2020/08/17 16:09

Updated : 2021-10-18 21:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande