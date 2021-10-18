EV race car developed by Taiwan's NCKU accelerates to 100 kph in 3 seconds

NCKU President Su Huey-jen poses with NCKU Formula Racing team members at the new car presentation. (NCKU photo) NCKU President Su Huey-jen poses with NCKU Formula Racing team members at the new car presentation. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Formula Racing developed Taiwan’s only new electric vehicle (EV) racing car this year for the Formula SAE Japan competition, which needs just three seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph.

Formula SAE Japan has not been able to go ahead for the past two years because of COVID-19. Even so, more than 20 NCKU Formula Racing students built the third-generation racing car in one year, spending more than NT$2 million (US$69,000).

According to the team's chief engineer Huang Chen-wei (黃晨瑋), the weight of the car has been brought down significantly, from the first-generation 340 kilograms to 260 kg.

The car now has two motors rather than one, which is a trend for EVs. With the addition of aerodynamic kits on the front wing and rear spoiler, the car’s cornering speed is almost two seconds faster than before.

Team leader Tseng Chih-chung (曾志仲) said building the car took 1.5 times longer than normal due to a shortage of electronics and IC parts caused by the pandemic.

Team members had to work from home and share their design ideas via online meetings, and then separately went to the lab to do the assembling. Tseng said seeing the final product made him feel that all their hard work had paid off.

Another team leader, Wu Chia-fen (吳佳芬), who led the test run, said she could feel the car's speed as soon as she pressed the acceleration pedal. She added that driving the car gave her a great sense of achievement.

Team member Su Yi-fen (蘇懌帆) noted that racing is a sport for both men and women before adding women have an advantage because they are lighter, so the car can go faster.

NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) commended the NCKU Formula Racing team members for building the EV racing car during the pandemic.

The NCKU Formula Racing team members said they hope that next year the pandemic will have eased, so they can take part in and win the Formula SAE Japan competition.