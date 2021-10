Monday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (4), Ukraine, def. Tereza Martincova and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 0-6, 6-2, 10-4.