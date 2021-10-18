Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 18:20
China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology

BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of “great significance for reducing the use-cost of spacecraft and could provide a convenient and affordable way to make a round trip for mankind’s peaceful use of space.”

China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could alter the balance of power with the United States.

“China will work together with other countries in the world for the peaceful use of space and the benefit of mankind," Zhao said.

Zhao's comments on the August test came days after China launched a second three-person crew to staff its space station on a six-month mission.

Alongside its space program, China's expansion into hypersonic missile technology and other advanced fields has raised concerns as Beijing becomes increasingly assertive over its claims to seas and islands in the South China and East China Seas and to large chunks of territory along its disputed high-mountain border with India.

Updated : 2021-10-18 19:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths