Netherlands wins toss, elects to bat against Ireland

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 18:07
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Netherlands has won the toss and elected to bat in the T20 World Cup Group A first-round game against Ireland on Monday.

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar said he expected the wicket to be good for batting.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are the other teams in the group and will play later on Monday.

Ireland and Sri Lanka are the two favorites expected to advance from the group into the Super 12 stage.

The World Cup started on Sunday when Scotland defeated Bangladesh by six runs in a Group B game and co-host Oman thumped debutant Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-18 19:50 GMT+08:00

