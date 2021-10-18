Dutch influencer discovers 'photo evidence' of boyfriend’s lover in Chinese TV drama

Still from the viral TikTok video that shows the original photo on the left and the photoshopped photo on the right. (TikTok photo) Still from the viral TikTok video that shows the original photo on the left and the photoshopped photo on the right. (TikTok photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rianne Meijer, a Dutch influencer, has gone viral on social media in the Netherlands and China after she posted a TikTok video where she shared the discovery of her boyfriend’s photo in a Chinese TV drama.

In a scene from the Chinese TV drama "Summer Again" (薄荷之夏), a photo of herself and her boyfriend had been photoshopped to replace Meijer’s face with Chinese actress Li Borong (李柏蓉), according to a WhatsonWeibo report.

"Summer Again" first screened on Chinese streaming platform iQiyi over summer this year. In the scene featuring the photo, Li plays a girl named Mi Ya, who talks about her relationship with a certain “Andre,” as she looks at the photo.

In real life, the face of “Andre” belongs to Roy — Meijer’s boyfriend — who sometimes appears in the videos and photos posted by his influencer girlfriend. Meijer has roughly 1.5 million fans on Instagram.

“They look good together, it’s fine!” Rianne wrote in the post, seemingly unfazed by the suggestion her man had another lover.

Once they found out about the viral post, the show’s production team sent Meijer an apology, per reports. Meijer replied that it’s “all good,” adding: “They are so sweet and this gave us a good laugh.”

Although the Dutch seemed to take it well, on Chinese social media site Weibo, some netizens found it “embarrassing.” One user questioned why the TV series needed to steal someone’s portrait:

“Couldn’t the production team even find a foreign guy to take a picture?” one wrote.

Other Chinese users thought it was funny: “This is the reality of our global village,” one wrote. "You’d think nobody would find out, but it’s really not so secret!”