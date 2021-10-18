Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch influencer discovers 'photo evidence' of boyfriend’s lover in Chinese TV drama

TV show admits digitally altering photograph, issues apology to unfazed influencer

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/18 17:59
Still from the viral TikTok video that shows the original photo on the left and the photoshopped photo on the right. (TikTok photo)

Still from the viral TikTok video that shows the original photo on the left and the photoshopped photo on the right. (TikTok photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Rianne Meijer, a Dutch influencer, has gone viral on social media in the Netherlands and China after she posted a TikTok video where she shared the discovery of her boyfriend’s photo in a Chinese TV drama.

In a scene from the Chinese TV drama "Summer Again" (薄荷之夏), a photo of herself and her boyfriend had been photoshopped to replace Meijer’s face with Chinese actress Li Borong (李柏蓉), according to a WhatsonWeibo report.

"Summer Again" first screened on Chinese streaming platform iQiyi over summer this year. In the scene featuring the photo, Li plays a girl named Mi Ya, who talks about her relationship with a certain “Andre,” as she looks at the photo.

In real life, the face of “Andre” belongs to Roy — Meijer’s boyfriend — who sometimes appears in the videos and photos posted by his influencer girlfriend. Meijer has roughly 1.5 million fans on Instagram.

“They look good together, it’s fine!” Rianne wrote in the post, seemingly unfazed by the suggestion her man had another lover.

Once they found out about the viral post, the show’s production team sent Meijer an apology, per reports. Meijer replied that it’s “all good,” adding: “They are so sweet and this gave us a good laugh.”

Although the Dutch seemed to take it well, on Chinese social media site Weibo, some netizens found it “embarrassing.” One user questioned why the TV series needed to steal someone’s portrait:

“Couldn’t the production team even find a foreign guy to take a picture?” one wrote.

Other Chinese users thought it was funny: “This is the reality of our global village,” one wrote. "You’d think nobody would find out, but it’s really not so secret!”
Chinese dramas
Dutch couple
influencer
Photoshop
viral
TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese censorship: Media creator substitutes ‘hemorrhoids outbreak’ for ‘plague’
Chinese censorship: Media creator substitutes ‘hemorrhoids outbreak’ for ‘plague’
2021/09/02 18:45
Chinese tech firms boost spending on US lobbying
Chinese tech firms boost spending on US lobbying
2021/08/02 14:51
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
Fanny Liu kicked off China's TikTok for mentioning Taiwan pineapples
2021/03/05 18:07
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
Ministry calls Taiwanese transgender internet celebrity's pregnancy 'absurd'
2021/02/20 11:37
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
Disillusioned American online celebrity quits China
2021/02/19 16:17

Updated : 2021-10-18 18:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths