Lithuanian parliamentarian confirms December trip to Taiwan

Matas Maldeikis seeks to replace China with Taiwan as Lithuania's major investment, trade partner

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/18 17:13
Lithuanian member of parliament Matas Maldeikis. (LRT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chairman of the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas) Taiwan Friendship Group, Matas Maldeikis, said he plans to lead a delegation to visit Taiwan in early December to take part in a meeting at Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan focusing on democracy.

He told CNA that he wants a “strong delegation” for their first visit and is seeking to invite people who have different views, including some from the opposition. This way, the delegation can better decide how the two countries can collaborate and “create a win-win situation,” Maldeikis said.

The parliamentarian said he aims to find ways that the Lithuanian business community can cooperate closely with Taiwan. He wants the total amount of bilateral investment and trade between Lithuania and Taiwan to exceed that of the investment and trade between Lithuania and China.

This is a medium- and long-term goal, he said, adding the Baltic nation must take things one step at a time. Ever since Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office in Vilnius that included the word “Taiwan," the Baltic country has fallen victim to immense economic, trade, and diplomatic coercion from Beijing.

In mid-August, the head of the Taiwan-Baltic nation Parliamentary Friendship Association, Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), sent letters inviting Maldeikis, Seimas Speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Zygimantas Pavilionis to Taiwan.

Maldeikis confirmed that he will assemble the delegation but the members, but the itinerary has not yet been finalized.

The lawmaker said his goal for the trip is not to solely help Taiwan but is focused on safeguarding his country's interests and security. He said he was “looking out for (Lithuania’s) interests, and if that helps Taiwan, that's very good."
Taiwan
Lithuania
Matas Maldeikis
Legislative Yuan
Lithuania Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group

Updated : 2021-10-18 18:17 GMT+08:00

