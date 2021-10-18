Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan Sept export orders seen rising for 19th month on robust chip demand: Reuters poll

By REUTERS
2021/10/18 15:34
(Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Taiwan's export orders likely rose in September for the 19th straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, buoyed by strong chip demand as the world emerges from the pandemic, while the year-end holiday shopping season also aided sentiment.

The median forecast from a poll of 17 economists expects export orders to jump 17% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 6.5% to as high as 26%.

Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

The island nation's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 17.6% from a year earlier to $53.5 billion in August, a strong performance but less than forecast on unexpectedly weaker demand for new smartphones. read more

Taiwan's manufacturers, including the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The data for September will be released on Wednesday.

Updated : 2021-10-18 15:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths