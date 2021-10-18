Alexa
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April

Trifecta: Taiwan reports zero local, imported cases, and no deaths for first time in 193 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/18 14:30
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time since April, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 18) did not report a single local or imported COVID-19 case, nor did it announce any deaths from the disease.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, announced zero local and imported cases. Also, the CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Chou said this was the first time Taiwan has reported "triple zeros" in terms of zero local and imported COVID cases and deaths for 193 days since April 8. CECC staff marked the milestone by wearing face masks that showed a Formosan black bear waving as he holds a giant "+ 0."

COVID case statistics

Out of the 16,337 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, 1,699 were imported, 14,584 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 27 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
