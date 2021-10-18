Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocked northern Taiwan at 1:49 p.m. on Monday afternoon (Oct. 18), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 23.5 kilometers north-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 30.2 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, Yilan County, Nantou County, and a 3 Taichung City, and Taoyuan City. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County, and a 1 in Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, and Chiayi County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.