Gauld, Teibert score, Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 12:35
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Eighth-place Vancouver (10-9-10) remained a point outside of a Western Conference postseason berth with five games left. Second-place Sporting (15-7-7) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory or a tie.

Gauld scored on a hard shot in the 23rd minute, and Teibert made it 2-0 in the 37th with a long left-footer. Brian White assisted on both goals.

Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City in the 43rd to extend his goals streak to six.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves to help Vancouver improve to 6-0-1 at B.C. Place.

