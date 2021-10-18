Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/18 12:34
Whitecaps beat Sporting KC 2-1 to remain in playoff race

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored in the first half and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Eighth-place Vancouver (10-9-10) remained a point outside of a Western Conference postseason berth with five games left. Second-place Sporting (15-7-7) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory or a tie.

Gauld scored on a hard shot in the 23rd minute, and Teibert made it 2-0 in the 37th with a long left-footer. Brian White assisted on both goals.

Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City in the 43rd to extend his goals streak to six.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves to help Vancouver improve to 6-0-1 at B.C. Place.

RED BULLS 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and New York beat New York City FC.

New York moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 11-11-7 records. The Red Bulls are 5-0-2 in their last seven games.

Updated : 2021-10-18 14:10 GMT+08:00

