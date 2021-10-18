Alexa
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 12:26
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.

The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.

People magazine and celebrity website TMZ reported Barker arranged the proposal at a beach in Montecito, California, which is near Santa Barbara.

It will be Kardashian's first marriage. She has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker's third marriage.

The pair have been dating for several months, showing their affection for each other at public events as well as on Kardashian's Instagram page.

