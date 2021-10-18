Foxconn rolls out three new EV models at Hon Hai Tech Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn unveiled three new e-vehicles at its annual Hon Hai Tech Day event on Monday (Oct. 18), the Model C, Model E, and Model T.

The new series, made in partnership with Taiwan’s Yulon Motors (裕隆汽車), is a major step forward for the company as it fast-tracks into smart transport. Foxconn said earlier that it aims to grab 5% of global EV revenue in 2025, or NT$844 billion (US$30 billion).

The trio of vehicles will not be released under ‘Foxconn’ but under a new spinoff label called “Foxtron.”

Model C

The Model C is an all-electric SUV that boasts a roomy cabin, fast start speeds, energy efficiency, and a sleek design. At the unveiling, the back doors were shown to open up to 70 degrees, which is 10 degrees more than the average car.

“This will better enable elderly passengers to access the vehicle,” claimed the company spokesperson.

In terms of energy efficiency, the Model C uses only 13.4 kWh for every 100 km covered. Considering charging costs, this is equivalent to NT$ 50 cents per km, which is 25% more efficient than most electric vehicles, Foxconn claims.

Also, the Model C can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.8 seconds. The Model C will be first available in Taiwan in 2023 before then being pushed out into other markets around the world.

Model E

The Model E was designed in partnership with Italian auto-design company Pininfarina.

Kevin Rice, a designer of Pininfarina, emphasized the car’s elegance, saying the smart surfaces of the outside of the car’s shell enable it to communicate with the outside world.

The Model E has 750 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 2.8 seconds, making it close to that of a race car, per a company spokesperson. It also has high energy efficiency and its range of 750 km should quell any "range anxiety" drivers may have, the spokesperson said.

The car is very streamlined and has a wind drag coefficient of 0.22, which is good by industry standards. It achieved this by integrating key specs for wind resistance into its aerodynamic design and optimizing the height of the hood for cross-field wind flow.

The Model E also has facial recognition, which it combines with other IoT elements to enable the car to sync with other devices.

Model T

The Model T is an e-bus that aims to lead a new generation of public transport vehicles, per a Foxtron spokesperson.

Its clean and simplistic style speaks to futuristic urban designs, and with a range of in-built sensors and new features. The Model T makes more interactions between the bus and city residents possible.

The internal design boasts well-lit space, diffused lighting, that makes the space warm and comfortable. Unlike conventional cockpits, the Model T boasts three monitoring screens in front of the driver’s wheel, and a large, flat integrated windscreen that expands the driver’s vision, so they can always be aware of the situation on the road.

The vehicle underwent 1,000 hours at the ARTC Crash Testing Lab — Taiwan’s only full-scale vehicle crash test center — and made improvements to the frame to ensure its durability. Model T’s chassis is 50% more durable than the U.S. FTA’s minimal durability requirements, according to the company.

The Model T boasts a world-class motor and battery system, enabling it to attain high energy efficiency and a range of 400 km, meaning it can traverse the entire length of Taiwan (from Keelung Port to Pingtung) in one go without having to recharge.

The bus can reach speeds of 120 kph. It also has an advanced temperature management system that hits cooling targets, exchanges heat with the radiator, and has an optimal power performance.

The bus also has intelligent sensors that are enhanced by radars. When it turns a corner, for example, illuminated lines indicate the path its wheels will follow. The bus emits a buzzing sound to warn pedestrians they are within the danger zone of a potential collision and also alert the driver, so they may slow down as obstacles or pedestrians come too near the bus.