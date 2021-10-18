Alexa
Air Force to conduct Tienlong military exercise on Tuesday

Exercise tests pilots' air combat skills, simulates enemy strike on Pingtung Airport

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/18 11:57
Taiwan F-16 taking off. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force will carry out its annual Tienlong military exercise in Pingtung’s Jiadong Township from Oct. 19 to Oct. 29, according to a military official.

The large-scale exercise will involve highway take-off and landing drills to verify the Air Force’s combat readiness, as well as to simulate a contingency plan following an enemy attack on Pingtung Airport. Through a series of competitions, pilots will also be tested on their air-to-air, air-to-sea, and air-to-ground attack skills, while ground forces will be evaluated on their combat abilities, CNA reported.

The exercise will feature F-16Vs, Mirage 2000s, IDFs, and other aircraft to test their effectiveness in joint operations with other military units.

The official mentioned that last year, different fighter jets first gathered at Hualien’s Chiashan Air Force Base ahead of the Tienlong exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, not all of the aircraft involved this time were sent to Chiashan.
Taiwan
Tienlong exercise
Taiwan Air Force
F-16
Mirage 2000
IDF

