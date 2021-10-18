3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Oct. 17), marking the eighth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed missiles systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Between Oct. 1 – 4, Beijing sent a total of 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone; however, the last four incidents on Oct. 5, 10, 16, and 17 have only involved one to three aircraft a day.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo).



Flight path of Chinese planes on Oct. 17. (MND image)