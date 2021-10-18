Alexa
MDXi Data Center Expands Lekki Facility; Launches New Facility Q1, 2022

By MDXi, Media OutReach
2021/10/18 09:00

LAGOS, NIGERIA - EQS Newswire - 18 October 2021 - Nearly four months after the launch of its prestigious Tier III facility at Appolonia City, Accra, Ghana, MDXi, a MainOne company has announced the expansion of its data center facilities in Lekki, Lagos. This expansion tagged "Lekki II" will be the latest addition to the portfolio of MDXi, which is already the leading commercial data center provider in the region. The new Tier III data center is being deployed on a very aggressive timeline and with provision for growth using the latest modular data center technology to deliver unparalleled quality of services to our customers.

MDXi's Chief Operating Officer, Gbenga Adegbiji, while commenting on the expansion stated that "The Lekki II Data Center will continue to deliver the same excellent services that our customers across West Africa have come to expect from MDXi". He expressed optimism that global organizations interested in establishing a presence in West Africa would enjoy similar world-class quality of services offered in advanced markets with the new MDXi Lekki II, consistent with the experience with the existing Lekki facility.

MDXi offers a variety of colocation, cloud and interconnection services, delivered via world-class infrastructure, a highly skilled and certified support team. Its carrier neutral data centers with combined capacity of 5 MW across the key markets of Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire provide access to all leading internet exchanges, network providers and ISPs in the West African region.

