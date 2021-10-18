Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chris Tierney scores twice, Senators beat Stars 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 08:03
Chris Tierney scores twice, Senators beat Stars 3-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Tierney scored on two second-period power plays and Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves in the Ottawa Senators' 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Nick Paul also scored for Ottawa and Connor Brown had three assists to reach 100 for his career. Gustavsson played his first regular-season NHL game since May 12.

The Senators improved to 2-1-0, rebounding from a 3-1 loss at Toronto on Saturday night in the second game of an opening home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs.

Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 24 saves. He lost to Ottawa for the first time in his career after opening 8-0-2 against the Senators.

Tierney gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead when Shane Pinto's shot deflected off his chest at 9:20 of the second. With a minute remaining in the period, Tierney took a pass from Zach Sanford and pushed the puck toward the net to beat Khudobin.

Pavelski scored for Dallas with 5:43 left in the third.

Raffl opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first on Dallas' first shot. Fifty seconds later, Paul tucked a backhander under the crossbar to tie it.

NOTES: Senators forward Brady Tkachuk is expected to make his season debut Thursday night against San Jose. He agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract Thursday. ... Stars defenseman John Klingberg missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

Updated : 2021-10-18 09:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
Taiwan considers ending mask mandate for outdoor athletic activities
Taiwan considers ending mask mandate for outdoor athletic activities