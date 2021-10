Sunday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,761,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Paula Badosa (21), Spain, def. Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2).