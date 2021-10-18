Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alexis DeJoria wins at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 06:10
Alexis DeJoria wins at NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis DeJoria powered to her first Funny Car victory in more than four years Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

DeJoria beat J.R. Todd with a 3.921-second run at 327.66 mph in a Toyota Camry for her sixth career victory.

“I was hungry and I know that feeling,” DeJoria said. “I was just happy to be there and I believed I was going to win. It’s one of the biggest wins of my career. Coming back after two years off, getting to work with my mentor and friend (Del Worsham), being able to do this, it’s huge. It’s just been a roller-coaster and it takes a toll on you. It’s very humbling, but I was just ready to win.”

Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fifth of seven events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Salinas drove to his second straight victory at Bristol Dragway, topping points leader Steve Torrence with a 3.854 at 245.05. He has three career victories.

Sampey had a 6.773 at 196.85 on a Suzuki to beat Karen Stoffer for her second victory of the season and 45th overall.

Updated : 2021-10-18 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Crowds flood northern Taiwan vaccine sites after 'Walk-in BNT shots' message
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
Rescue team looking for children swept away by swollen north Taiwan river
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
Taiwan reports one new local COVID case, no deaths
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
China’s economic woes run deeper than Evergrande
Taiwan considers ending mask mandate for outdoor athletic activities
Taiwan considers ending mask mandate for outdoor athletic activities