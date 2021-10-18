Alexa
Lee Janzen wins Champions’ SAS Championship in playoff

By Associated Press
2021/10/18 05:46
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title.

Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. The 57-year-old Spanish player has 10 senior victories. He hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot before Janzen rolled in the winner.

Jim Furyk (67) and Alex Cejka (70) were a stroke back.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer (70) was 10 under with Paul Broadhurst (68), Thongchai Jaidee (69) and Scott Parel (70).

The top 72 players on the money list advanced to the playoffs.

Updated : 2021-10-18 07:31 GMT+08:00

