Ravens' defense frustrates Justin Herbert in 34-6 romp

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory Sunday.

A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions and were held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season.

The Ravens completely controlled this matchup of division leaders. Each of Baltimore’s three veteran running backs — Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman — scored a touchdown.

Jackson went 19 of 27 with two interceptions. Herbert was 22 of 39 for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Although the much-anticipated clash between these two talented quarterbacks didn’t live up to expectations, Baltimore (5-1) won with a total team effort.

JAGUARS 23, DOLPHINS 20

LONDON (AP) — The Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak when Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

Trevor Lawrence connected on a short slant pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jags (1-5) called a timeout with 1 second remaining after the Dolphins (1-5) gambled on a fourth-and-1 from their 46 and came up short.

Lawrence threw for 319 yards and a touchdown as he and coach Urban Meyer finally earned their first NFL victories — even if it required a trip to Europe to get it done in a “home” game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Dolphins lost their fifth consecutive game, spoiling the return of Tua Tagovailoa, who made his first start in a month. The second-year quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Jaylen Waddle.

Before Sunday, the Jags hadn’t won a game since beating Indianapolis 27-20 in the 2020 season opener. The 20-game losing streak is the second longest in the Super Bowl era.

COLTS 31, TEXANS 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more and the Indianapolis defense held up.

Indy rebounded from an embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse at Baltimore by winning for the second time in three weeks. The Colts (2-4) can now move within one game of the AFC South lead — if Buffalo beats Tennessee on Monday.

Houston (1-5) has lost five straight overall and six of the last seven against the Colts.

And this one changed quickly in the second half — in the exact opposite direction of the Monday night fiasco.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard picked off rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Houston’s first play of the third quarter. Wentz capitalized two plays later with a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox to make it 17-3.

Taylor started Indy’s next series with an 83-yard run and capped it with a 4-yard TD rush to make it 24-3, and the reeling Texans spent the rest of the game futilely playing catch-up and getting nowhere.

CHIEFS 31, WASHINGTON 13

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions.

After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. He put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3:14 left in the fourth period. In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second TD of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.

The defense also finally played its part, holding an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season, forcing a fumble and picking off Taylor Heinicke to seal the win. Washington (2-4) finished with 276 yards and its lowest points total of the season.

Unlike losses to the Ravens, Chargers and Bills, the KC offense made up for the giveaways. The Chiefs had touchdown drives of 95, 68, 45 and 96 yards.

Mahomes finished 32 of 47, and rushed for 31 yards along the way.

PACKERS 24, BEARS 14

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago.

Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third, making it 17-7.

Rodgers put away the Bears after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney, cutting the lead to three with 8:44 left. He scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive, bumping the lead back up to 10. He then turned toward the crowd and yelled, “I still own you! I still own you!”

Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards. Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34, helping the Packers remain unbeaten since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville.

RAMS 38, GIANTS 11

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods for a 15-yard score and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder.

Stafford, who has 16 TD passes in six games, finished 22 of 28 for 251 yards in three-plus quarters. The Rams (5-1) took advantage of two short fields provided by their defense for easy TDs in breaking the game open early against New York (1-5).

Kupp, who was tied for second in the league with 37 catches entering the game, added nine more receptions for 130 yards. Safety Taylor Rapp had two interceptions to account for half of Los Angeles’ four takeaways.

A week after sustaining a concussion in a loss to Dallas, Daniel Jones started at quarterback for the Giants. He led the offense to a 27-yard field goal by Graham Gano on the opening series, but the Rams picked him off three times and recovered a fumble on a strip-sack by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

BENGALS 34, LIONS 11

DETROIT (AP) — Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Bengals (4-2) equal last year’s number of wins and double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

Detroit (0-6) could not rally as it did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota, failing to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team under first-year coach Dan Campbell. They have lost 10 straight going back to last season for the league’s longest active losing streak.

Burrow finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans on the game’s opening drive. He threw a short pass to Joe Mixon on fourth down that the running back turned into a 40-yard score in the second half to give Cincinnati a 17-0 lead. The second-year quarterback tossed a 2-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah early in the fourth, putting the Bengals ahead 27-0.

