Last-place Salernitana fires coach after 1 win in 8 games

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 23:28
Spezia's Petko Hristov, right, and Giulio Maggiore challenge Salernitana's Simy, center, during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Salernitan...

Spezia's Petko Hristov, right, and Giulio Maggiore challenge Salernitana's Simy, center, during the Serie A soccer match between Spezia and Salernitan...

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Last-place Salernitana fired its coach, Fabrizio Castori, after only one win in eight matches.

The announcement on Sunday came a day after Salernitana lost 2-1 at Spezia in the Italian league.

It’s the third coaching change of the Serie A season, after Igor Tudor replaced Eusebio Di Francesco at Hellas Verona, and Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici at Cagliari.

A replacement for Castori was not immediately named.

Salernitana is playing in the top division for the first time in more than 20 years.

Castori guided the team to a second-place finish in Serie B last season to earn promotion.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

