NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 12 6 4 40 32 17
Reign FC 12 8 3 39 34 24
Washington 10 7 6 36 28 26
Chicago 10 8 5 35 27 28
Houston 9 8 5 32 31 29
North Carolina 9 8 5 32 28 20
Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18
Orlando 7 9 7 28 27 31
Louisville 5 12 5 20 19 38
Kansas City 3 13 6 15 14 32

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, October 16

Louisville 3, Orlando 1

Chicago 2, Kansas City 1

Washington 2, Reign FC 0

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-17 23:56 GMT+08:00

