SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 22:09
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4
Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8
Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 2

Peoria at Vermilion County, ppd

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-10-17 23:55 GMT+08:00

