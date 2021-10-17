NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|9
|1-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|13
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|5
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|3
|1-0-1
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|0-0-1
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|9
|0-0-0
|1-1-1
|0-1-0
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|0-0-0
|1-1-1
|0-0-1
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|St. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|13
|0-0-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-0
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Nashville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Winnipeg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Buffalo 2, Arizona 1, SO
Florida 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 2
Columbus 2, Seattle 1, OT
Toronto 3, Ottawa 1
Boston 3, Dallas 1
Detroit 3, Vancouver 1
Tampa Bay 2, Washington 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 1
Carolina 3, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 3
San Jose 4, Winnipeg 3
Edmonton 5, Calgary 2
Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.