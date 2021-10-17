Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 22:03
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 1-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 2-0-0 0-1-0 2-1-0
Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1
Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 0-0-1 1-1-0 0-1-0
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 0-0-0 1-1-1 0-1-0
Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 0-0-0 1-1-1 0-0-1
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0
Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 0-0-0 0-2-1 0-1-0
Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 2, Arizona 1, SO

Florida 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 2

Columbus 2, Seattle 1, OT

Toronto 3, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 1

Tampa Bay 2, Washington 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 1

Carolina 3, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 3

San Jose 4, Winnipeg 3

Edmonton 5, Calgary 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-17 23:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge