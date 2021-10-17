NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 15 9 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 Columbus 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 5 Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 7 2 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 13 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 Detroit 2 1 0 1 3 9 8 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 6 3 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 4 11 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 3 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 5 3 Edmonton 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 8 9 Vancouver 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 5 3 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Los Angeles 2 1 1 0 2 8 5 Vegas 2 1 1 0 2 6 9 Arizona 2 0 1 1 1 3 10 Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 7 13 Calgary 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 Nashville 2 0 2 0 0 5 7 Winnipeg 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 2, Arizona 1, SO

Florida 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 2

Columbus 2, Seattle 1, OT

Toronto 3, Ottawa 1

Boston 3, Dallas 1

Detroit 3, Vancouver 1

Tampa Bay 2, Washington 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Montreal 1

Carolina 3, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 3

San Jose 4, Winnipeg 3

Edmonton 5, Calgary 2

Minnesota 3, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.