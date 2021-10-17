Alexa
NBA Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
New York 0 0 .000 -
Toronto 0 0 .000 -
Boston 0 0 .000 -
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 -
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 -
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Atlanta 0 0 .000 -
Charlotte 0 0 .000 -
Miami 0 0 .000 -
Orlando 0 0 .000 -
Washington 0 0 .000 -
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Cleveland 0 0 .000 -
Chicago 0 0 .000 -
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 -
Indiana 0 0 .000 -
Detroit 0 0 .000 -
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Dallas 0 0 .000 -
San Antonio 0 0 .000 -
New Orleans 0 0 .000 -
Memphis 0 0 .000 -
Houston 0 0 .000 -
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 0 0 .000 -
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 -
Utah 0 0 .000 -
Portland 0 0 .000 -
Minnesota 0 0 .000 -
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 -
Sacramento 0 0 .000 -
Golden State 0 0 .000 -
Phoenix 0 0 .000 -
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 -

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-17 23:55 GMT+08:00

