All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Springfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|WB/Scranton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Hartford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Bridgeport
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|9
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Laval
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Belleville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Texas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Ontario
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Bakersfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Henderson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, Manitoba 1
WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Belleville 5, Laval 2
Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4
Hershey 5, Charlotte 2
Milwaukee 7, Grand Rapids 3
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Springfield 2, Hartford 1
Iowa 2, Texas 0
Rockford 5, Chicago 3
Ontario 5, San Diego 2
Stockton 3, Tucson 2
Bakersfield 5, Abbotsford 3
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.