AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Springfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
WB/Scranton 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Hartford 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Bridgeport 2 0 1 0 1 1 2 4
Lehigh Valley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Charlotte 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Rochester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Texas 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Bakersfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 3
Henderson 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Colorado 1 0 0 0 1 1 4 5
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abbotsford 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 5, Manitoba 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Cleveland 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 7, Grand Rapids 3

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Springfield 2, Hartford 1

Iowa 2, Texas 0

Rockford 5, Chicago 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Stockton 3, Tucson 2

Bakersfield 5, Abbotsford 3

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-17 23:54 GMT+08:00

