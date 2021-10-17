Alexa
High-flying Nice loses 1-0 at Troyes to stay in 3rd place

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 21:23
PARIS (AP) — High-flying Nice lost 1-0 at promoted Troyes on Sunday after failing to reply to an early goal from forward Mama Balde.

Defender Giulian Biancone set up Balde in the fourth minute and he shot under the crossbar.

Top scorer Amine Gouiri came on in the second half for Nice after scoring in midweek for France's under-21 side and looked a threat.

But defeat leaves coach Christophe Galtier's side in third place and two points behind second-place Lens, which was playing at Montpellier later Sunday.

Troyes moved out of the relegation zone.

It will be an emotional night for Marseille fans at home to Lorient later Sunday when they pay their tributes to hugely popular former president Bernard Tapie, who died this month.

The home game is the first at Stade Velodrome since Tapie’s death on Oct. 3.

On Friday, runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a controversial late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to scrape a 2-1 win against Angers and make it nine wins from 10 games.

