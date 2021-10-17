Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Tagovailoa leads Miami against Jaguars in London

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/17 21:20
Miami Dolphins supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in ...
Supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England...

Miami Dolphins supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in ...

Supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England...

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-17 22:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday