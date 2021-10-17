Alexa
Elisha Rotich and Tigist Memuye win Paris Marathon

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 20:49
Kenya's Elisha Rotich reacts after winning the men's Paris Marathon race, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Ethiopia's Tigist Memuye reacts after winning the women's Paris Marathon race, in Paris, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PARIS (AP) — Kenyan runner Elisha Rotich won the Paris Marathon for the first time on Sunday in a new record for the event, while Tigist Memuye also secured a first win as she led an Ethiopian 1-2-3.

Rotich's time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 21 seconds beat the previous mark of 2:05:04 set in 2014 by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele over the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route.

Ethiopian Hailelmaryam Kiros was second in 2:04:41 with Kenyan Hillary Kipsambu three seconds behind in third.

Memuye won in 2:26:11.

Yenenesh Dinkesa finished just three seconds behind her and Fantu Jimma was close behind in 2:26:21.

Kenyan runner Purity Rionoripo holds the women’s record of 2:20:55, set in 2017.

The race was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-17 22:21 GMT+08:00

