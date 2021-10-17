Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;21;82%;64%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hot;39;26;Sunny and very warm;37;29;NW;12;27%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;25;16;Partly sunny;25;15;WSW;20;54%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;22;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;E;11;59%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Partly sunny;15;13;S;14;80%;62%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Partly sunny;7;1;NNE;13;66%;53%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and nice;24;13;WNW;9;17%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;12;-3;Sunny and mild;14;-3;SSE;10;65%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;S;17;58%;7%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;14;Brief showers;21;13;NE;6;74%;78%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;16;Pleasant and milder;20;13;WNW;17;69%;26%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;34;18;Hazy sunshine;31;17;NW;15;36%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Mainly cloudy;33;25;ESE;8;66%;69%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A t-storm around;26;19;WNW;11;76%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;23;Rain and drizzle;27;23;N;11;77%;66%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;14;Sun and clouds;22;15;WSW;13;78%;31%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;14;2;Mostly sunny, cool;16;4;NNE;9;59%;5%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;WNW;7;72%;7%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;12;9;Clouds and sun;15;7;SSW;9;54%;28%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in places;17;7;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;9;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;SW;9;79%;74%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;14;5;NW;9;67%;18%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;14;6;Periods of sun;16;14;SSW;8;87%;61%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Partly sunny;15;8;WSW;9;83%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;14;2;Mostly sunny;15;2;SSE;7;70%;13%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning out cloudy;22;11;Sunshine and nice;23;12;E;11;63%;26%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;28;17;A couple of t-storms;29;20;NNE;9;50%;83%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cool;15;6;Sunlit and warmer;20;10;NW;7;54%;5%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with some sun;30;20;Sunny and nice;28;19;NNE;12;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;More clouds than sun;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;SE;21;52%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;30;20;A thunderstorm;29;19;ESE;6;60%;55%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;34;27;High clouds, warm;35;27;SSW;12;64%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;19;10;Plenty of sun;20;12;SSW;9;50%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy this morning;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;WSW;15;76%;94%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;11;7;A couple of showers;11;7;SE;9;74%;86%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;27;WNW;12;78%;15%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;S;11;46%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers around;30;21;An afternoon shower;32;22;SE;19;63%;53%;12

Delhi, India;A couple of t-storms;30;23;A couple of t-storms;25;20;NW;10;95%;69%;1

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;23;8;Partly sunny;23;4;SSW;10;27%;8%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;35;26;A p.m. t-storm;28;25;ESE;17;82%;91%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;Showers around;33;24;SE;9;62%;77%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;17;13;A little a.m. rain;18;14;SSW;18;90%;87%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;22;9;Mostly cloudy;21;8;NE;8;23%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;23;19;Partly sunny;22;19;ENE;19;82%;6%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;23;19;A little a.m. rain;21;20;NW;11;88%;71%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;32;20;A t-storm around;29;15;SSE;15;42%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;30;22;A t-storm around;30;23;E;14;63%;65%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, breezy;8;3;Breezy with some sun;6;-1;NW;24;74%;34%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy;30;25;Periods of rain;32;25;ESE;8;80%;77%;4

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;29;18;Partly sunny;27;22;ENE;10;68%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;30;24;Sunshine and breezy;30;23;ENE;22;54%;22%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;22;High clouds;32;22;WNW;12;62%;17%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;NNE;11;49%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;15;13;Partly sunny;17;12;NE;13;76%;40%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;12;76%;79%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with hazy sun;39;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;N;16;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Cooler;21;11;NNE;12;47%;85%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;8;SSW;9;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Plenty of sun;35;20;W;15;46%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;19;SE;8;84%;56%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Sunny and very warm;40;27;NE;17;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;12;5;Variable clouds;12;2;W;13;59%;70%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;N;11;70%;86%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;23;Low clouds;30;23;WSW;11;68%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;28;27;SE;14;86%;92%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;28;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;8;74%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;20;2;Sunny intervals;19;3;E;12;24%;27%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SW;9;80%;75%;2

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;17;14;Areas of low clouds;17;15;S;11;81%;42%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun;24;17;Partly sunny;27;16;WSW;8;68%;4%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;10;Showers around;17;16;SSW;13;84%;71%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;24;12;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;9;59%;27%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;23;Partly sunny;27;23;WSW;12;67%;39%;13

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;25;13;S;4;56%;27%;4

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;30;27;Showers around;31;27;WNW;20;72%;97%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;S;9;83%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;A morning t-storm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;E;10;63%;56%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;A couple of showers;17;9;SSW;14;71%;75%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;11;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;12;N;10;61%;66%;7

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;31;25;Periods of sun;28;24;NE;19;57%;5%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;10;4;Variable cloudiness;9;0;NW;13;65%;27%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;31;25;Partial sunshine;31;25;S;15;66%;32%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouding up;21;11;Abundant sunshine;19;10;E;13;68%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;14;6;A morning shower;11;5;WNW;8;73%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;10;6;A shower in the a.m.;8;2;W;15;70%;66%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;27;A morning shower;33;26;W;13;67%;45%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;14;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;NNE;15;53%;44%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;17;10;Breezy with some sun;16;9;WNW;26;54%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;W;15;53%;8%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;10;-1;Decreasing clouds;8;1;S;11;79%;9%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;19;13;Increasing clouds;18;15;ENE;9;52%;47%;4

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;8;0;Partly sunny;8;2;SSE;5;67%;65%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;13;4;Clouds and sun;10;3;W;17;76%;33%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;30;26;ESE;21;73%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;10;82%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Humid, p.m. showers;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;ENE;10;77%;77%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;16;6;Partly sunny;19;15;SSW;10;82%;30%;2

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;NE;17;58%;72%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of showers;28;23;Low clouds;30;26;NNE;7;72%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;15;77%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A t-storm or two;31;22;SE;9;68%;77%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;13;4;Mostly sunny;15;5;S;5;65%;15%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but cool;12;0;Clearing;16;6;SSE;10;57%;68%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;19;11;Showers;20;11;ENE;12;67%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;25;14;Partly sunny;28;16;SSE;9;61%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A couple of showers;30;25;ESE;15;66%;63%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;4;3;Milder, morning rain;9;5;NE;19;85%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;10;4;Partly sunny;10;4;NW;20;69%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;20;A little p.m. rain;23;19;SE;13;83%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;38;23;E;11;14%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Partly sunny;23;6;NNE;9;56%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;8;4;A morning shower;8;2;NW;14;59%;57%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cooler, p.m. showers;17;11;Mostly sunny, cool;17;8;WNW;17;62%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;26;17;A shower and t-storm;24;17;ENE;9;82%;88%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;SSE;6;81%;58%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;NNW;7;95%;85%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;24;12;Sunny and delightful;23;13;NE;13;19%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;S;9;34%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;N;10;78%;77%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;21;16;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;ENE;6;69%;12%;4

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;14;9;Clouds breaking;12;5;SSE;8;81%;30%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;11;0;Warmer;14;9;E;6;66%;90%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;16;14;Clouds;20;15;NE;15;61%;34%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Rain this afternoon;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;7;73%;70%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Periods of sun;14;3;W;8;79%;23%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;31;25;A shower in spots;30;25;ENE;4;71%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;8;1;Periods of sun;7;-1;NW;11;57%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;Mostly sunny;24;16;NNW;17;53%;12%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Morning rain;24;21;Nice with some sun;26;22;ESE;16;65%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;9;5;Breezy in the a.m.;8;2;NNW;21;56%;38%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Sunny and nice;22;10;ENE;9;33%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;NW;20;64%;43%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;13;NW;12;15%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;27;21;A morning shower;25;20;WNW;13;55%;68%;5

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;24;11;Sunshine, a shower;25;10;ESE;8;57%;43%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;10;10;Partly sunny, warmer;17;12;NNE;17;54%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a shower;13;8;Partly sunny, breezy;12;8;W;23;65%;6%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Turning out cloudy;25;19;Cloudy;25;19;NE;7;54%;39%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;24;15;Mostly sunny;23;15;NW;10;66%;29%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;9;-10;Sunny, but chilly;4;-11;ESE;10;50%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;13;9;Mostly cloudy;13;7;E;7;68%;10%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;15;5;S;8;62%;14%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;32;21;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;E;9;72%;85%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;10;5;Variable clouds;10;0;NW;11;68%;4%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;10;6;A couple of showers;11;3;NW;16;85%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;16;14;Very windy;17;13;NW;46;82%;7%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;29;24;Showers around;31;24;SSE;8;78%;93%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;A stray t-shower;20;8;ENE;5;45%;64%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-17 22:21 GMT+08:00

