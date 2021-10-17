Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four people died and two are still missing in a river accident in the Hubao Pond area of New Taipei’s Shuangxi District, CNA reported.

A total of 31 people went on a hiking trip to the Hubao Pond historic trail on Saturday (Oct. 16). The group was returning when it rained heavily.

As they were crossing an upstream tributary of the Beishi River, six of them, including two adults and four children, were swept away by the river's currents. Rescuers found the bodies of two adults and two children along the river on Sunday, the report said. The search for the other two missing children is ongoing.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that all six of the missing individuals were Taipei citizens. Taipei Department of Social Welfare said it would give NT$20,000 (US$690) to the family of each deceased victim, per CNA.