Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

By Associated Press
2021/10/17 19:23
4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

MADRID (AP) — There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, officials said Sunday.

The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people.

Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres said scientists monitoring the eruption that began Sept. 19 have seen no indications that the eruption is abating, as rivers of lava continue flowing slowly toward the sea.

“We are at the mercy of the volcano,” Torres told reporters. “It’s the only one who can decide when this ends.”

Some 7,000 people have had to leave their homes.

The volcano has produced a constant rumble and roar, with dozens of minor earthquakes most days, and has covered a wide area with volcanic ash. The ash plume is several kilometers (miles) high.

Airlines have sporadically canceled flights to the islands, including 56 flights over Saturday and Sunday, due to the ash.

The latest satellite imagery showed the molten rock has covered 754 hectares (almost 1,900 acres), most of it countryside and farm land.

Almost 60 kilometers (37 miles) of roads have also been ruined.

The island lives mainly from tourism and banana plantations. The government has pledged millions of euros (dollars) to help rebuild damaged infrastructure.

Updated : 2021-10-17 20:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
46 dead, 41 injured after Kaohsiung 'ghost building' fire
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Chinese media warns US troops defending Taiwan would suffer 'death blow'
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
Russian president suggests China could seize Taiwan without force
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
China's mouthpiece proposes 'final solution' for Taiwan
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Thousands of red swamp crayfish invade Taiwan creek
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Woman investigated for arson after discarding mosquito coil before Kaohsiung fire
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Lancet says Taiwan's Medigen vaccine has seroconversion rate of 99.8%
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Taiwan volunteer embalmer detained on murder charge
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'
Pentagon explains difference between 'one China policy' and 'one China principle'