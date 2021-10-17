Alexa
Winter coats are back in Taiwan

Though it officially begins four days before Christmas, it felt like winter had arrived

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/10/17 18:18
Wrapping up, as inclement weather hits Taiwan.

Wrapping up, as inclement weather hits Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Winter coats got their first outing in Taipei and its environs over the weekend, but there will be warmer weather around most of the country from Monday (Oct. 18) as the prevailing northeasterly winds die down.

Temperatures as low as 18 degrees Celsius were recorded in Shenkeng, north of Taipei, early Sunday evening (Oct. 17), along with brief showers and heavier rain in Keelung and some parts of Yilan County. Central and south Taiwan, however, stayed relatively balmy, with lows of 22 and highs of 30 C.

Technically, it is still autumn in Taiwan, with winter officially starting on Dec. 21 and coming to a close March 20, 2022. However, the cooler weather is a change from the summer heat that has lasted up until now.

With the northeasterly winds set to die out on Monday morning, temperatures are likely to bounce back for a while. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts rain in east Taiwan, but mostly cloudy and sunny skies elsewhere until Thursday at least.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) believes a fresh weather front will affect Taiwan starting Friday (Oct. 22), but doesn't expect temperatures to budge by much.

(Weather.com screenshot)

Updated : 2021-10-17 20:49 GMT+08:00

